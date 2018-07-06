DU Cut Off 2018: Fourth Cut Off Released For Science Courses; Check Complete List

DU Fourth Cut off for undergraduate science courses released on the official website. Admission till July 9, 2018.

Education | Written by | Updated: July 06, 2018 11:18 IST
Delhi university has released 4th cut off for admission to B.Sc. courses

New Delhi: 

Delhi University has released the fourth cut off for admission to undergraduate arts, commerce and science courses. The cut off list has been released for close to 20% remaining vacant seats. The admission has been closed for many courses for general category students. In certain colleges, seats are still vacant for some of the popular courses. 

At Daulat Ram College, admission is still open for B.Sc. Botany (H) and cut off is 91% for general category students. Seats are also available for B.Sc. Zoology (H) at 92.66% for general category candidates. 

At KMC, admission is open for most of the B.Sc. courses. Cut off for B.Sc. Life Science and B.Sc. Applied Physical Science is 91%, B.Sc. Physics (H) is 95.66%, B.Sc. Chemistry (H) is 95%, B.Sc. Botany (H) is 93%, B.Sc. Zoology (H) is 94%, and for B.Sc. Mathematics is 95.5%. Admission is also open for B.Com. at 96.25% cut off. 

Admission is also open for majority of courses at Deshbandhu college. The cut off for general category candidates for B.Sc. Bio-Chemistry (H) is 89.33%, for B.Sc. Botany (H) is 87%, for B.Sc. Mathematics (H) is 90%, B.Sc. Zoology (H) is 89.33%, and for B.Sc. Life Sciences is 85.33%. 

At Dyal Singh College, admission is open for B.Sc. Physics (H) at 93%, for B.Sc. Zoology (H) at 90%, and for B.Sc. Botany (H) at 88.33%. Admission to all other courses has been closed. 

At Hans Raj College, seats are available for B.Sc. Botany (H) at 93% for general candidates. For B.Sc. Chemistry (H) cut off is 96%, for B.Sc. Computer Science (H) cut off is 95.75%, for B.Sc. Geology (H) and B.Sc. Life Sciences, cut off is 94.33%. 

Students who fulfill the cut off criteria will have time till July 9, 2018. Students would first have to login to their online account on DU admission website and select the respective college and course. They will then have to print admission form and submit the same with original documents at the concerned college. The admission fee is also to be submitted online only. 

DU Cut OffDU AdmissionDelhi University

