DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2017 Declared, Check Now At Btenet.in, Btestore.net
New Delhi: The Diploma revaluation result conducted by Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka has been declared. Candidates can access the result at the BTELinx web portal available at all the Institutes. The DTE diploma revaluation results can be checked on the official BTE website (www.btenet.in), as well. If the website is not accessible, students are advised to wait, as the website may get down due to heavy traffic of result checkers. Main result of the Diploma exam was declared in 26 January 2018. The main exam was held in November/ December 2017.
DTE Karnataka Diploma Revaluation Result 2017: How To Check Result At Btenet.in
Candidates who appeared in the diploma revaluation exam can check their respective results by following the steps given below:
Step One: Go to the official website of DTE/BTE diploma results website, Btenet.in or btestore.net Step Two: Click on the results link Step Three: Enter your institute code Step Four: Enter register number Step Five: Enter semester Step Six: Submit the details Step Seven: Get the result
Revaluation option for the candidates after the declaration of the main exam was open till 5 February; the application process for the same began immediately after the declaration of the result on 26 January.