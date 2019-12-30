Karnataka Diploma Exam Result Out

The DTE results have been announced on the official website.

Department of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka has announced the Diploma result for the exams held in October- November. The DTE results have been announced on the official website. DTE Karnataka had notified on December 27 to release the Diploma results today at 3pm.

The website is not responding right now. Moreover, the result link available on the official website is not a genuine website. All the links given by the exam conducting body DTE Karnataka are not responding at this moment.

Last year the DTE had hosted the Diploma result on bteresults.net.

The DTE has also allowed candidates to apply for re-evaluation. Candidates can also obtain photocopy of the answer copy. Details on re-evaluation can be found here.

Students who have cleared the exam would opt for higher education programs. “It is evident from the fact that more than 80% of the students passing out from Diploma Program opt for Higher Education, which is their inward planning,” says the DTE in its handbook titled “Avenues after Diploma”. The handbook has many information that would help candidates to follow and pursue.

