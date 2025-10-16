Diwali Cheer For Delhi University Colleges: Delhi Government Disburses Rs 108 Crore Grant

The Delhi government has released a Rs 108 crore grant-in-aid as the third instalment for 12 fully funded Delhi University colleges.According to a statement from Education Minister Ashish Sood, the funds will be used for teachers' salaries, building maintenance, and other essential expenses for the 2025-26 academic year.In addition, a separate Rs 24 crore has been released for urgent, immediate expenditures in these institutions.With this disbursement, the total grant released so far this year to these 12 colleges amounts to Rs 325 crore in three instalments.Sood said that this step reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that "no teacher or student faces a shortage of resources."

"With this, the Delhi government has so far released a total of Rs 325 crore in three instalments during 2025-26 for these 12 fully funded colleges," the statement said.

The colleges are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Bhagini Nivedita College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Sood said the grant, a "Diwali gift" from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to teachers and students, will support the financial and academic stability of these institutions.

The minister said previous governments either failed to release grants or delayed them, which affected both staff and students.

"As soon as our government came to power, we assessed the financial and infrastructural needs of educational institutions. If institutions are not financially sound, they cannot produce competent students," Sood said.



(With inputs from PTI)