Delhi University To Use Class 12 Marks To Fill Vacant Seats: Vice Chancellor

Admissions for the undergraduate courses have began in Delhi University based on the scores of the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate CUET UG. Amid the ongoing admission process, DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh has announced that the university will use the marks of class 12 to fill any remaining vacant seats after completing the regular admission rounds.



Last year, around 5,000 seats remained vacant at DU, despite the university's multiple methods for filling the seats in the university.



The announcement for using Class 12 scores for the admission process comes as the University Grants Commission issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for central universities to ensure that no seats are left vacant in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.



As per the SOP issued by UGC, universities can conduct their entrance exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses if seats remain vacant after the regular admission rounds. However, the vice chancellor denied that the university will not hold any entrance exam to fill vacant seats, but ensure that all seats are filled in the university.



The UGC noted that keeping the seats vacant for an entire academic year is not only a waste of resources but also results in the denial of quality higher education to many students.



Delhi University is offering over 71,000 seats across more than 65 colleges through the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). The first phase admissions at the university began on May 28 with around 2,70,000 students registering on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.



