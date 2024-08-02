University Body Issues SOPs For Central Universities To Fill Vacant Seats With CUET Scores

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at central universities to address the issue of vacant seats. This move comes in response to the persistent problem of seats remaining unfilled after multiple rounds of counselling, which not only wastes resources but also denies students the opportunity to pursue higher education in central universities.

The UGC in an official stated, "The number of seats that remain vacant after three or four rounds of counselling in some of the central universities is a significant concern. Keeping these seats vacant for an entire academic year results in a waste of resources and denies quality higher education to many aspiring students."

At its 572nd meeting on September 20, 2023, the UGC approved the SOPs to streamline the process of filling these vacant seats.

Key SOPs For Filling Vacant Seats

The SOPs include the following measures to fill vacant seats effectively:

Primary Criteria: CUET Scores

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will remain the primary criteria for student enrollment.

Consideration of CUET-Appeared Students: Students who appeared in CUET, regardless of whether they initially applied to the respective university, can be considered for admission.

Relaxation of Domain-Specific Criteria: Universities may relax the domain subject-specific criteria for admission to particular courses/programmes, allowing students who appeared in any domain subject papers of CUET to be considered.

Alternative Measures If Seats Remain Vacant

University-Level Entrance Exams: Universities may conduct their entrance examinations.

Qualifying Examination Marks: Universities may admit students based on marks obtained in their qualifying examinations.

Merit And Transparency

As per the UGC, the entire admission process must be conducted based on merit and transparency, ensuring fair and equitable admission practices.

Reservation roster: The reservation roster will apply to all admissions, ensuring compliance with reservation policies.

Timely completion of the admission process: Universities must ensure the timely completion of the admission process to prevent any academic loss for students.

These SOPs aim to streamline the admission process, maximise seat utilisation, and expand access to higher education in Central Universities.