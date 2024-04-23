Delhi University Opens Applications For Summer Internship 2024, Check Stipend, Other Details

Delhi University Internship Scheme 2024: Scheduled for June and July, the internship spans two months.

The Delhi University (DU) has opened applications for the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme summer internship 2024. The deadline for submitting applications is May 4. The internship offers flexible hours of 20 per week and provides a monthly stipend of Rs 10,500. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website at dsw.du.ac.in.

Individuals who have previously participated in the VCIS (summer/part-time) programme are ineligible for this year's internship. Scheduled for June and July, the internship spans two months.

All regular, enrolled students of Delhi University pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in any field are eligible for the summer internship 2024 programme. However, final year/semester students are not eligible to apply.

Upon completion of the internship, participants will receive a certificate from the Dean of Student Welfare.

Delhi University will begin registration for undergraduate courses around mid-May, while registration for postgraduate courses will begin by April 25.

In addition to the postgraduate courses, the registration process for BTech and two five-year integrated courses, including BA LLB, will also start in April. The application window will remain open for a month, following which the second phase of admission will commence.