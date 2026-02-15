IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026: Applications Open For UG And PG Students With Stipend

IIT Mandi Summer Internship 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is inviting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Programme from pre-final year undergraduate students and those enrolled in postgraduate courses. The institute will provide a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month for a duration of up to two months. The internship is aimed at providing hands-on research training using a variety of hardware and software analysis tools.

The registration process will end on March 30, and the internship period will commence on May 25, 2026. Selected students will work under the mentorship of IIT Mandi faculty members across various research areas.

Which Research Areas Are Available For Internship At IIT Mandi?

Centre Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR)

School of Biosciences & Bioengineering (SBB)

School of Chemical Sciences (SCS)

School of Civil & Environmental Engineering (SCENE)

School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE)

School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS)

School of Management (SOM)

School of Mathematical & Statistical Sciences (SMSS)

School of Mechanical and Materials

Engineering (SMME)

School of Physical Sciences (SPS)

Centre for Human Computer Interaction (CHCI)

Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health

Application (IKSMHA)

Center for Quantum Science and Technologies

Who Is Eligible for the Internship?

Students from 68 institutes across the country that have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Mandi are eligible to apply. Applicants can check whether their institute is included in the MoU list here.

IIT Mandi Internship 2026: Educational Qualification Required

Students in their pre-final year of a Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology or in the first year of any postgraduate (PG) course are eligible to apply.

The summer internship programme aims to introduce undergraduate and postgraduate students to research, encourage academic curiosity, and inspire them to pursue careers in teaching and research.