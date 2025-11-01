IIT Bhubaneswar Invites Applications For Winter Internship 2025, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has announced its Winter Internship Programme 2025 for students pursuing degree courses across Indian institutions. The internship aims to provide hands-on research exposure under the guidance of IIT Bhubaneswar faculty members.

Eligibility

Students enrolled in any degree programme at a recognised academic institution in India are eligible to apply. The internship will be offered across various disciplines, including Basic Sciences, Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences, Electrical and Computer Sciences, Infrastructure, Mechanical Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Management, and Minerals, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

Internship Duration

The internship will span 3-4 weeks during the institute's winter vacation. Selected candidates will receive recognition upon successful completion of the programme.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted online through the official web portal of IIT Bhubaneswar. Submissions via email or offline mode will not be accepted. The last date to apply is November 6, 2025.

Here's direct link to apply

Selection Process

Applications will undergo an initial screening by the respective schools or departments, followed by a review from a selection committee. The list of selected candidates will be notified via email and published on the institute's official website. No separate communication will be sent to those not selected.

Accommodation and facilities

Selected interns will be offered on-campus accommodation, subject to availability and payment of applicable charges. Interns will bear the cost of food and other amenities. They will also be issued temporary ID cards granting access to the library, internet, and other institute facilities.

Fellowship and Rules

Supervisors may extend fellowships to interns depending on the availability of project funds. During the internship, students will be governed by the institute's rules and regulations.

For detailed information and to apply online, candidates can visit the official IIT Bhubaneswar website.