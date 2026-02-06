NASA Offers Paid Summer Internships To College Students, Apply By Feb 27

NASA Summer Internships 2026: College students with a passion for space and technology have a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience at NASA this summer. The agency's Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM) is inviting applications for its 2026 summer internship session, which closes on February 27, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

NASA's OSTEM internships are paid positions designed to let students contribute to the agency's mission in science, technology, aeronautics, and space exploration. Interns work alongside mentors-including research scientists, engineers, and other professionals-on real projects at NASA centers and facilities. Opportunities are available on a full-time or part-time basis, giving students practical work experience while strengthening career readiness.

NASA offers three internship sessions each year, with upcoming deadlines including Fall 2026 on May 22, 2026. Students interested in joining the agency can explore opportunities and apply online at NASA's internship portal.

To help applicants stand out, NASA mentors recommend focusing on:

Personal Statement - Share your background, experience, goals, and enthusiasm for the project. Academic Achievements - Highlight transcripts, research, projects, and awards. Extracurricular Activities - Showcase your interests and skills beyond academics. Skills - Include both technical and non-technical skills relevant to your internship role. Confidence - Apply even if your major isn't STEM; NASA values a wide range of talents.

Competition is intense, but for students passionate about spaceflight, aviation, and innovation, a NASA internship could be the first step toward a career in America's aerospace workforce.

For eligibility requirements, deadlines, and more information, visit NASA's official website.