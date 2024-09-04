Delhi University Invites Applications For Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme

University of Delhi (DU) is inviting applications for Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) 2024-25. Candidates selected for the part time internship scheme will get to work for a flexible 8-10 hours internship per week. The applicants will be entitled for a stipend of Rs 5,500 per month.

The maximum period of an internship is six months from the date of joining. The applications are invited by Dean Students' Welfare. The last date for filling the applications online is September 20, 2024.

Eligibility

Bonafide regular students of University of Delhi are eligible to apply for the internship scheme.

The students must be enrolled in any course or stream in the college.

The applicant must be at the undergraduate or postgraduate levels.

Students in the first year/first semester are excluded from the internship scheme.

VCIS will be availed by a student only once during a course of study at the University of Delhi. After the completion of the internship, students will receive a certificate from the dean of Students' Welfare, subject to the satisfactory appraisal report from the concerned employing Department/Centres/Institutes.

Vice Chancellor's Internship Schemes will be extended to all such departments/ centers/ institutes of the University of Delhi:

Vice Chancellor's Office/ Pro Vice Chancellor's Office/Office of Dean of Colleges/ Director South Campus Office/ Proctor Office/ Office of Dean Students' Welfare/Registrar's Office

Central Reference Library/ Science Library/ Departmental Libraries/ Departmental Labs

Examination Branch/ Admission Branch/ Research Council, Sports Council

Equal Opportunity Cell - (including readers -writers for visually challenged)

Cluster Innovation Centre /Institute of Life Long Learning/ WSDC/ Centre of Global Studies, etc.

SOL, NCWEB

Any other as approved by the competent authority



