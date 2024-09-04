Advertisement

Delhi University Invites Applications For Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme

Candidates selected for the internship scheme will be entitled for a stipend of Rs 5,500 per month.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi University Invites Applications For Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme
The last date for filling the applications online is September 20, 2024.
New Delhi:

University of Delhi (DU) is inviting applications for Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) 2024-25. Candidates selected for the part time internship scheme will get to work for a flexible 8-10 hours internship per week. The applicants will be entitled for a stipend of Rs 5,500 per month. 

The maximum period of an internship is six months from the date of joining. The applications are invited by Dean Students' Welfare. The last date for filling the applications online is September 20, 2024. 

Eligibility
Bonafide regular students of University of Delhi are eligible to apply for the internship  scheme. 
The students must be enrolled in any course or stream in the college.
The applicant must be at the undergraduate or postgraduate levels. 
Students in the first year/first semester are excluded from the internship scheme. 

VCIS will be availed by a student only once during a course of study at the University of Delhi. After the completion of the internship, students will receive a certificate from the dean of Students' Welfare, subject to the satisfactory appraisal report from the concerned employing Department/Centres/Institutes. 

Vice Chancellor's Internship Schemes will be extended to all such departments/ centers/ institutes of the University of Delhi:
Vice Chancellor's Office/ Pro Vice Chancellor's Office/Office of Dean of Colleges/ Director South Campus Office/ Proctor Office/ Office of Dean Students' Welfare/Registrar's Office
Central Reference Library/ Science Library/ Departmental Libraries/ Departmental Labs
Examination Branch/ Admission Branch/ Research Council, Sports Council
Equal Opportunity Cell - (including readers -writers for visually challenged)
Cluster Innovation Centre /Institute of Life Long Learning/ WSDC/ Centre of Global Studies, etc.
SOL, NCWEB
Any other as approved by the competent authority


 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS), Delhi University Internship Scheme 2024, Internship
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
KMAT 2024 Registration Deadline Extended, Check New Date
Delhi University Invites Applications For Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme
India Rankings 2024: Explore Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges
Next Article
India Rankings 2024: Explore Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com