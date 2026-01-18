Delhi University Fee Hike Sparks Concerns As Charges Surge Over 17% In Half A Year

Delhi University has once again raised its fees by 17 per cent within six months and the new revision will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic session.

Following this new revision, the university's share of the combined student fee has risen from Rs 3,500 last July to Rs 4,100. This exceeds the university's policy of approximately 10 per cent annual increase to maintain university-level services and infrastructure.

According to the revised fee structure released on January 2, which is shared internally among colleges, the University Development Fund has been allocated Rs 1,750, along with Rs 1,750 for university facilities and services. Additionally, students will be charged Rs 300 for the Economically Weaker Sections Assistance University Fund and Ra 300 for the University Student Welfare Fund.

In July last year, Delhi University increased its fee contribution to Rs 3,500. At that time, the University Development Fund increased from Rs 1,200 in 2024 to Rs 1,500 in 2025, a 25 percent increase. The fee for facilities and services increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500, a 20 percent increase. The EWS Welfare Fund also increased from Rs 200 to Rs 250, a 25 percent increase in one year.

Delhi University's fee contribution has more than doubled over the last four academic years:

University Development Fund (UDF):

Rs 900 in 2022

Rs 1,000 in 2023

Rs 1,200 in 2024

Rs 1,500 in 2025

Rs 1,750 in the current academic year

Facilities and Services Fee:

Rs 500 in 2022

Rs 1,000 in 2023

Rs 1,250 in 2024

Rs 1,500 in 2025

Rs 1,750 in the current academic year

EWS Welfare Fund:

Rs 100 in 2022

Increased gradually to Rs 300 in the current academic year

All major fee components UDF, facilities and services, and EWS welfare have seen steady and significant annual hikes since 2022.