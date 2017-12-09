Delhi SC Students To Get Financial Aid For Entrance Coaching

The Delhi government will provide financial assistance for entrance examination coaching of Scheduled Caste (SC) students for admissions to civil service, law, engineering, medicine and banking, among other major courses. Making the announcement on Friday, SC and ST Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the decision will most probably be passed in a cabinet meeting on December 12.The assistance will be started for 100 students and extended to 5,000 students, the Minister said.SC students whose family income is less than Rs 2 lakh will be get 100 per cent assistance for entrance exam coaching, while families with income of Rs 2-6 lakh will get 75 per cent assistance.