Delhi Raises Pay For Vocational, Samagra Teachers, Salaries Up To Rs 38,100

Delhi government has approved a pay hike for over 1,900 teachers working as vocational instructors and under the Samagra Shiksha programme, with revised salaries going up to Rs 38,100 per month.

Who Gets How Much

Announcing the decision after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said vocational teachers will now be paid Rs 38,100, up from Rs 20,000-Rs 23,000 earlier. Teachers at centres run under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will see their salaries rise from Rs 21,000 to Rs 35,420.

The revision covers around 1,131 vocational teachers and staff at 784 Samagra Shiksha centres across Delhi. These centres focus on bringing children who are out of school back into the formal education system.

Focus On Out-Of-School Children

The pay revision also applies to teachers working at Special Training Centres, which cater to children who have either dropped out or never attended school.

"Special Training Centres serve as a lifeline for children who have never been to school or have dropped out. Bringing them back into the mainstream remains a top priority, and teachers play the most crucial role in this effort," CM Gupta said.

At Par With Primary Teachers

The Chief Minister said the revised pay brings Samagra Shiksha teachers at par with primary and upper primary teachers.

"This is not just a financial decision, but a recognition of the dedication and hard work of teachers who operate in challenging conditions to bring children into the fold of education," she said.

She added that the revision is expected to improve financial stability and morale. "Motivated and satisfied teachers are key to delivering quality education," she said.

Scheme Background

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is a centrally sponsored programme that covers school education from pre-primary to Class 12, including support for teacher salaries, vocational training and learning outcomes.

In Delhi, the scheme is used to run bridge courses and training centres aimed at integrating out-of-school children into the formal system.

Steps To Improve Centres

The government said measures such as monitoring, parental counselling and coordination across departments are being used to improve the functioning of these centres.