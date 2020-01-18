Delhi Nursery Admission First List Next Week

The second list will be released on February 12.

The first merit list for nursery admission in Delhi schools will be released on January 24. A grievance redressal period, from January 27 to February 3, has been kept during which schools have been asked to answer the queries of parents regarding the points allotted to their ward. The second list will be released on February 12. The admission process for nursery, kindergarten and class 1 for the academic session 2020-2021 would conclude on March 16.

25% of the seats in all private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class-I level shall be reserved for Economically Weaker Sections or EWS, Disadvantaged Groups or DG category students and Child with Disability.

After the first list is out, parents have to deposit the fee along with documents by the prescribed dates by schools. In some cases, the parents will be required to submit a hard-copy of the online form or the slip received from the school during the application submission and self-attested copy of required documents. The parents will have to carry the original documents for verification.

For further details parents can contact the school authorities or else check the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi.

