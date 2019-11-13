Delhi Nursery Admission Process Begins On November 29. Details Here

Delhi nursery admission 2019: The application process will begin on November 29.

The Delhi nursery admission process will begin from this month-end. According to an official announcement, the application process for the Delhi Nursery admissions for next academic year will begin from November 29. This year, the admission process for open seats in private unaided recognized schools of Delhi will begin two weeks earlier than it began last year, according to the schedule announced by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the government agency which oversees the Delhi nursery admission process. The last date for submission of application forms is December 27.

The first list of selected candidates for Delhi nursery admission will be released on January 24, 2020.

According to the official schedule, the schools will have to upload the criteria and point on the website by November 28 and the forms will be made available from November 29, also the date for commencement of admission process, news agency IANS reported.

"On February 12, 2020 the second list will be out. March 16, 2020, will be the date for closure of admission process", the circular said.

Application fee

The Directorate has fixed Rs 25 for purchasing the application forms and prospectus from the respective schools.

"Only Rs 25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional," the DoE circular said.

Admission draw

The Directorate, in its circular has asked the schools to conduct the draw of lots (if any) in a transparent manner in presence of parents.

"All the eligible parents of students in draw of lots will be informed well in advance by the school. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained/retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting in the box, being used for draw of lots," the circular said.

EWS/DG category students

The DoE circular regarding the Delhi nursery admission also said that all private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class-I level shall reserve 25 per cent of seats for Economically Weaker Sections or EWS, Disadvantaged Groups or DG category students and Child with Disability.

It also said that no private unaided recognized schools shall process the admission of EWS/DG/ free ship category students manually.

"The department shall conduct computerised draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG Category Students in all the private unaided recognized schools and the free ship category students in all the private unaided recognized schools running on government allotted land and regulated by the DoE," it added.

