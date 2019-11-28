Application Forms For Delhi Nursery Admission From Tomorrow

Delhi nursery admission 2020: The application process will begin on November 29

Delhi nursery admission 2020: The application process for the Delhi nursery admission 2020 will begin on November 29, according to the schedule released by the Directorate of Education or DoE, Government of Delhi. Last date of submission of nursery application forms in schools is December 27 and the date for displaying the first list of selected children is January 1, 2020. The DoE had asked all the private unaided recognized schools in Delhi to upload their criteria adopted (including points for each criterion) for admission (other than EWS/DG category seats) at Directorate's website (www.edudel.nic.inat) by November 28, 2019.

"DDE (District) will ensure that admission process is kept in abeyance for those private unaided recognized schools that fail to upload criterion by 28/11/2019," the DoE notification regarding the Delhi nursery admission said.

It also asked all the schools to ensure that the criterion wise break up of points of all applicant children to be displayed on schools' website too.

"All the Private Unaided Recognized Schools shall ensure that their admission criterion is in compliance with the provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in respect of admissions of Children with Disabilities," the notification added.

Delhi nursery admission 2020: Application forms

Buying of prospectus of school along with application form is not mandatory for parents and the Directorate said the schools can neither force parents to neither buy prospectus nor charge any processing fee.

"Only Rs. 25/- (non-refundable) can be charged as admission registration fee from parents," the notification said.

Delhi nursery admission 2020: Age Limit

For admission in the Pre-school (nursery), Pre-Primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission will be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31 of the year in which admission is being sought.

Age limit for pre-primary (KG) is less than 5 years as on March 31 of the year in which the admission is sought.

The Directorate fixed the upper age limit for admission in entry level classes, which is as

For pre-school (nursery): Less than 4 years as on March 31 of the year in which the admission is sought.

For pre-primary (KG): Less than 5 years as on March 31 of the year in which the admission is sought.

For class 1: Less than 6 years as on March 31 of the year in which the admission is sought.

Delhi nursery admission 2020: Documents valid as proof of address

Some of indicative documents which can be considered as proof of residence of parents or child:

(a) Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child).

(b) Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents.

(c) Voter I-Card of any of the parents.

(d) Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

(e) Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.

Delhi nursery admission 2020: Draw

"The draw of lots (if any), shall be conducted in a transparent manner in presence of parents. All the eligible parents of students in draw of lots will be informed well in advance by the school. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained/retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting in the box, being used for draw of lots," the DoE said.

The Directorate said that all the Private unaided recognized schools should upload the details of children admitted and waitlisted under open seats and marks allotted to them by the schools under their point system on the module developed by the department at the official link.

Click here for more Education News