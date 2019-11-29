Race For Nursery Seats Begin

Nursery Admission 2020 Begins In Delhi: First Merit List On January 24

Race for securing a nursery seat has begun in the city. The sale of the admission forms and prospectus for the nursery admission in Delhi in private unaided recognized schools have begun today. Buying of prospectus of school along with application form is not mandatory for parents and as per the directions of the Directorate the schools can neither force parents to neither buy prospectus nor charge any processing fee.

Delhi Nursery Admission: Check Important Dates

"Only Rs. 25/- (non-refundable) can be charged as admission registration fee from parents," the notification said.

The first merit list comprising the names and schools of selected students will be released on January 24. A grievance redressal period, from January 27 to February 3, has been kept during which schools have been asked to answer the queries of parents regarding the points allotted to their ward.

Admission criteria, for nursery admission, were released by schools on November 28. "DDE (District) will ensure that admission process is kept in abeyance for those private unaided recognized schools that fail to upload criterion by 28/11/2019," the notification released by the Department of Education, Delhi said. As per the directions of DoE, schools have also displayed the criterion wise break up of points, on the basis of which the admission would be granted, on the official website.

In the previous session, 105 schools in the city were asked to put on hold their nursery admission as they failed to make their criteria public within the prescribed deadline.

