Delhi Nursery Admission Process Begins Soon; Check Important Dates

Delhi nursery admission 2020: Admission process for entry level classes (below six years of age) for open seats in Private Unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the session 2020-21 will begin from November 28. According to the schedule released by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, the application forms for the nursery admission will be released on November 29 (i.e. Friday). The parents who seek admission will have to fill application forms separately to each school. The first list of selected children will be displayed by the schools on January 24.

The Directorate has fixed Rs. 25 for purchasing the application forms and prospectus from the respective schools.

"Only Rs. 25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional," the DoE circular said.

Delhi nursery admission 2020: Important dates

Uploading the criteria and their points by schools in the module of the Department at the official link: November 28, 2019 (Thursday)

Commencement of admission process and availability of forms: November 29, 2019 (Friday)

Last date of submission of application forms in schools: December 27, 2019 (Friday)

Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats: January 10, 2020 (Friday)

Uploading marks (as per point system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats: January 17, 2020 (Friday)

The date for displaying the first list of selected children: January 24, 2020(Friday)

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/ verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the first list: From January 27, 2020 (Monday) to February 3, 2020 (Monday)

The date for displaying the second list of children (If any): February 12, 2020 (Wednesday)

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/ verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list: February 13, 2020 (Thursday) to February 19, 2020 (Wednesday)

Subsequent list of admission, if any: March 6, 2020 (Friday)

Closure of admission process: March 16, 2020 (Monday)

The Directorate, in its circular has asked the schools to conduct the draw of lots (if any) in a transparent manner in presence of parents.

The DoE circular regarding the Delhi nursery admission also said that all private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class-I level shall reserve 25 per cent of seats for Economically Weaker Sections or EWS, Disadvantaged Groups or DG category students and Child with Disability.

