Don't Deploy Male Guards Or Sanitation Workers In Primary Wings: Delhi Government To Schools The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital not to deploy any male guard or sanitation worker in their primary wing.

Share EMAIL PRINT The directive comes as an update in the "check on safety measures" guidelines New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital not to deploy any male guard or sanitation worker in their primary wing. The directive comes as an update in the "check on safety measures" guidelines issued by the government in November last year amid increased concerns about safety of children in schools in the wake of incidents of assault on students.



"It has been observed that male guards or sanitation workers are not to be deployed in the primary wing in schools. No male guard or sanitation worker should be seen nearby toilet area in the primary wing," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a communication to schools.



The heads of schools have been asked to ensure that the entry and exit gates of the school/field/ office area are kept closed and any outsider should not be allowed to enter the premises without permission from authorities.



"In case the boundary wall of the school requires further extension in terms of its height and or is under repair, the principals concerned should contact the PWD office of their respective area and get the work done expeditiously," the letter said.



The Delhi government had issued schools a 117-point checklist for ensuring student safety on their premises and warned that there would be zero tolerance for any violation.



The checklist, including everything from toilets to cyber security, was prepared in the wake of the brutal killing of a schoolboy in a Gurgaon school and the rape of a minor girl by a school attendant in Delhi.



