Delhi Government To Introduce 'School Of Excellence' For Providing Quality Education

In order to provide quality education, the Delhi government today decided to introduce a new type of school named 'School of Excellence' in the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida said these schools would impart education through English language and the admission process for nursery to class five and, Class nine and 11 would start from next year.The new buildings of 'School of Excellence' in Rohini, Khichdipur, Kalkaji, Madanpur Khadar and Dwarka are ready. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.At present, there are three categories of government-run schools in the national capital - Rajkiya Vidalaya, Pratibha Vikas Vidalya and Sarvodaya Vidalya.Briefing the mediapersons about the Cabinet decisions, Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government would set up a model of good education by opening the 'Schools of Excellence'.In Pratibha Vidalaya, students are admitted after entrance tests while in Sarvodaya and Rajkiya Vidalaya, there is no such condition, he said."For admission to Schools of Excellence... neighbourhood criteria will be followed. The number of seats in these schools would be limited. Twenty-five students in each section of nursery to class five. However, there will be written tests for admission in Class nine and Class 11," he said.Apart from this, the Cabinet has also decided to set up a world-class skill centre in south-west Delhi's Jaunapur area. "The Cabinet has approved Rs 254 crore for setting up the world-class skill centre. Construction of the skill centre will be completed in the next two years," Manish Sisodia said.This would be second such skill centre in the national capital after one such facility in East Delhi's Vivek Area.