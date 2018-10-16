Delhi Government, British Council Sign MoU For Spoken English In Schools

The Delhi government on Tuesday collaborated with the British Council of India in order to strengthen "spoken english" among students of government schools in the city.

In the presence of Mayur Vihar's Sahodaya Kanya Vidyalaya students, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodi a signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the educational cooperation.

"The MoU will entail training for spoken English for class 11th students of all Delhi government schools. Under the programme 12,000 students will receive 160 hours of training of which 11,000 students have already completed the training in two phases," a Delhi government statement said.

"The British Council will also teach teachers of all Delhi government schools so that they could impart quality education to the students," Sisodia told the media here.

Apart from spoken English, Sisodia said, the programme will also involve classes on "cultural diversity and skill development".

Chairman of the British Council (Global) Christopher Rodrigues lauded the Delhi government for doubling the budget for education and bringing in the Happiness Curriculum.

