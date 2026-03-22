Delhi DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Soon For 911 Vacancies, Apply Here

Delhi DSSSB Application Form: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the registration window for 911 posts of Legal Assistant, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Civil), and Grade II (GNCTDSS) / Assistant Section Officer on March 25, 2026 (11:59 pm).

Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in.

The vacancies will be filled across several departments, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, New Delhi Municipal Council, and the Services Department.

The board will conduct examinations for these posts and notify candidates through its official website.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination. The scores obtained will be normalised and used to prepare the final merit list.

General/EWS: 40 per cent

OBC (Delhi): 35 per cent

SC/ST/PwBD: 30 per cent

Ex-servicemen will be given a relaxation of 5 per cent in their respective categories, subject to a minimum of 30 per cent.

How To Apply?

To apply, candidates must first ensure they are registered on the DSSSB portal at dsssbonline.nic.in. The generated user ID and password will be used to log in and apply for the respective posts.

Visit the official website dsssbonline.nic.in.

Click on "Click for New Registration" if applying for the first time.

Fill in the required details such as personal and academic information.

A user ID and password will be generated.

Log in using the same credentials and apply for the desired post.

The application fee is Rs 100 for all candidates except women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities), and ex-servicemen categories.

Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification for complete details.

New Registration