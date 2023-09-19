CUET UG, PG 2024 To Be Held Between March-May, Check Details

The results for the exam will be announced within three weeks of the last test.

The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses (CUET-UG and CUET-PG) will be held from May 15-31, 2024 and March 11 to 28, respectively. The dates were announced by the National testing Agency (NTA) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NTA has also released the dates for NET, JEE Main Session 1 and 2 and NEET. NET will be conducted from June 10 to 21, JEE Main Session 1 will be held between January 24, 2024 to February 1, 2024, Session 2 will be conducted between April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024. The NEET UG has been scheduled for May 5, 2024.

The results for the exam will be announced within three weeks of the last test, PTI quoted citing UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The CUET UG and PG is conducted as a common evaluating platform for students seeking admission in UG and PG courses. The admission through this exam is granted to students in central universities across the country. The UGC NET exam is held to offer seats in the universities and colleges of the country as 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor.

NEET UG is conducted to offer MBBS seats to medical aspirants in the country while JEE is conducted for providing admission into leading IITs and other engineering colleges in the country.

The exams are conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.




