Dates For NEET And JEE Main 2024 Announced. Check Details

NEET and JEE Main 2024 dates announced along with scheduled of other exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination dates for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main)-2024 Session 1, Session 2 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) UG. The dates for JEE Main Session 1 have been scheduled between January 24, 2024 to February 1, 2024. The session 2 will be held between April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024. The NEET UG has been finalised for May 5, 2024. The NTA has also announced the dates for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses (CUET-UG and CUET-PG) and National Eligibility Test (NET) for the 2024-25 academic session.

As per the official release, the CUET-UG will be held from May 15 to 31, 2024, CUET-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28 and the NET will be conducted from June 10 to 21.

"The results for the exam will be announced within three weeks of the last test," news agency PTI quoted citing UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

NEET UG is conducted as a common and uniform medical examination offering admission to medical aspirants for undergraduate course across the country. The JEE is conducted for providing admission to premier engineering colleges across the country.

The CUET UG and PG have been introduced for evaluating students from across the country under a common platform. The exam enables candidates to take admission across all central universities in the country. The UGC NET exam is conducted to evaluate the eligibility of candidates to qualify as 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in the universities and colleges of the country.

The exams are conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. While the CUET UG and PG, JEE and NEET are held annually, the NET exam is held twice every year in the months of June and December.

NTA has been established as an independent, autonomous testing organisation in the country.