CUET UG 2027 May Be Shorter, Simpler Under 'One Student, One Day' Plan

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2027 may become shorter and simpler for students. A proposal under discussion could allow candidates to complete all their CUET papers on a single day instead of appearing for the exam on different dates.

The proposal is being considered by the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the changes are still under discussion and have not been officially finalised.

What Is The 'One Student, One Day' Plan?

Under the proposed format, a student could be allotted one day to take all the subjects selected for CUET UG. The exam itself may continue to be held over several days, but individual students may not have to visit examination centres multiple times.

This could make things easier for students who travel to another city for the entrance exam. It could also help reduce travel and accommodation costs.

CUET UG Papers May Become Shorter

At present, each CUET UG paper has a duration of 60 minutes, and candidates can select up to five subjects.

Under the proposals being discussed, the duration of individual papers could be reduced. Reports suggest that students choosing five subjects may be able to complete their exams in around 180 to 200 minutes.

There is also a proposal to reduce the maximum number of subjects a candidate can choose from five to four.

Subject Groups May Help In Scheduling

Another proposal is to create groups of subjects that are commonly selected together. For example, Physics, Chemistry and Biology could form one group for students applying to science programmes.

The aim would be to schedule related subjects together so that students can complete their papers on the same day.

The final CUET UG 2027 pattern is yet to be announced. Students should therefore wait for an official notification from the NTA before making any changes to their preparation plans.