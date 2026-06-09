CUET UG 2026 Answer Keys Out: Here's Direct Link To Check, Raise Objections

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Provisional Answer Keys along with question papers and recorded responses for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now access the documents and submit objections through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2026 was conducted between May 11 and May 31, 2026, and again on June 6 and June 7, 2026, in multiple shifts. The examination was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across centres in India and abroad. A total of 15,68,867 candidates had registered for the entrance test.

According to NTA, candidates can view their question papers, recorded responses, and the provisional answer keys on the official portal. Those who are not satisfied with any answer may challenge the provisional keys within the stipulated window by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.



The challenge window is currently open and will remain active till June 11, 2026 (10 PM). The last date for successful payment of the processing fee is June 11, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. Each challenged question will require a separate payment of Rs 200. NTA has clarified that challenges will not be accepted without payment of the prescribed fee, and no other mode of payment will be entertained.

After the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review all objections. If any challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and applied uniformly to all candidates' responses. The final result will be prepared based on the revised Answer Key.

NTA has also stated that individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. The decision of the expert panel will be final and binding.

How To Challenge CUET (UG) 2026 Answer Key

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key"

Log in using Application Number and Password

Click on "View Question Paper" or "Challenge Answer Key"

Select the question(s) to be challenged

Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file

Submit and review claims

Pay the required fee of Rs 200 per question

Save the final submission after successful payment

For assistance, candidates may contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cuetug@nta.ac.in.