NTA To Release CUET UG Result Tomorrow, Check Direct Link, After Result Process

CUET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the result for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) tomorrow, July 4, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who qualify the examination will be required to go through the counselling process.

This year, more than 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the CUET UG 2025 examination.

CUET UG 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Under the "Activity board", click on " CUET UG 2025 Result".

A new link will open.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CUET UG 2025 Result: After Result Process

Candidates who qualify in the CUET UG examination will go through the counselling process where they will be allotted admission based on the cut-offs, their scores and ranks.

Candidates will have to fill an application form and select their preferred college or university for the counselling to begin.

The NTA will later release the seat allotment list and candidates will have the option to either accept the allotment or wait for the second allotment list to be released.

Candidates satisfied with the seat allotment will be required to pay the prescribed fee and submit documents for admission into the allotted university.

The final answer key for the CUET UG was released on July 1, 2025.