CUET UG 2024 Results Expected Soon, Check Details

NTA had initially scheduled June 30 as the result announcement date for the exam.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released on July 7, 2024.
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) by next week. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of NTA. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth for accessing the result.

Along with the results, NTA will also release the CUET topper list and score card. 

The provisional  answer key for the exam was released on July 7, 2024. Candidates were given time until July 9 to raise objections against any question in the provisional answer key. They were required to make a payment of Rs 200 per question to raise objection. 

NTA had initially scheduled June 30 as the result announcement date for the exam, however, the results were delayed following the fiasco and irregularities in the NEET UG and UGC-NET.  Nearly 10 lakh students are awaiting for the results of the CUET UG 2024.  

The delay in the announcement of the CUET UG results and the cancellation of the UGC NET is likely to impact admissions at the upcoming academic session. A total of 261 universities will conduct admission for the undergraduate course based on CUET UG 2024 scores.

The entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses at central and other participating universities took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 locations. This year, for the first time, the NTA administered the exam in a hybrid format.

