CUET PG Result 2026: Scorecards To Be Out Today, Here's Direct Link To Check

CUET PG Result 2026 Today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 results today. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, using their application number and password or date of birth.

How To Download CUET PG 2026 Result

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in

Click on the "CUET PG Result 2026" link

Enter your application number and password/date of birth

Click on "Submit"

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Important Instructions

No scorecards will be sent to candidates via post.

Candidates must download their scorecards from the official website.

Re-evaluation Policy

The result has been prepared based on the final answer key verified by subject experts after reviewing challenges.

No grievances regarding the final answer key will be entertained after the declaration of results.

Re-evaluation or re-checking of the result is not permitted. No requests in this regard will be accepted.

Details Mentioned On CUET PG Scorecard

Candidate's name

Roll number

Subject(s) appeared for

Marks obtained

Percentile/score

Qualifying status

Counselling and admission processes

Following the declaration of results, participating universities will begin their counselling and admission processes based on CUET PG 2026 scores and their respective eligibility criteria.

A total of 198 universities, including central, state, government, deemed, and private institutions, will accept CUET PG scores for postgraduate admissions.

Some of the participating universities include:

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

BR Ambedkar School of Economics University

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar

University of Delhi

University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee

Each university will release its own counselling schedule and admission details on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the respective university portals for updates.