CUET PG Registration Deadline Extended, Exam In March, Check Paper Structure

CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 scheduled to be held in March. Candidates who have not applied yet can submit their applications till January 23, 2026. The last date for fee payment is January 25, 2026 (11:50 PM). The application correction window will be open from January 28 to January 30, 2026, during which candidates can edit specific details in their submitted forms through the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Fee Payable For CUET (PG)- 2026

Application Completion Advisory

NTA advised candidates who are yet to complete the process to ensure that they:

Fill and submit the online application form

Pay the prescribed examination fee

Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference

Only candidates who have successfully paid the fee will be considered as having completed the application process. Applicants are advised to verify all details carefully before fee payment, as no changes will be permitted later.

Exam City Choice

Candidates can select up to four examination city choices within the state of their permanent or present residence, subject to availability of test centres.

Helpline Details

In case of difficulty, candidates may contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.

Exam Schedule

CUET PG 2026 examinations are scheduled to be held in March. The duration of each paper will be 90 minutes.

CUET (PG) 2026: Mode of Examination

The CUET (PG) 2026 examination will be conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Medium Of Question Papers

The question papers for CUET (PG) 2026 will be bilingual (English and Hindi), except for certain subjects.

Language papers, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System) will not be bilingual.

MTech and Higher Sciences papers will be conducted only in English.

Papers for Humanities, Sciences, and Common Subjects will be available in both English and Hindi.

In case of any discrepancy in non-language papers, the English version of the question paper will be treated as final.

Examination Structure

Choice Of Question Paper Codes:

Candidates can select up to four question paper codes from the list mapped to the degree or programme offered by the universities where admission is being sought.

The detailed list of mapped question paper codes is available on the official NTA website.

Number Of Questions:

Each question paper will consist of 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Marking Scheme

Each question will carry four marks.

Four marks (+4) will be awarded for each correct answer.

One mark (-1) will be deducted for each incorrect response.

No marks will be awarded for unanswered, unattempted, or marked-for-review questions.

Candidates must select one correct option for each question.

Handling Of Ambiguous or Incorrect Questions