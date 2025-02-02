CUET PG 2025: Registration Extended Until February 8, Check Steps To Apply

CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025. Candidates who wish to take the postgraduate entrance exam can submit their application forms by February 8.

Eligible candidates can visit the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website to register for the exam. CUET PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes at central universities and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges.

CUET PG 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Step 2. On the homepage, click the CUET PG 2025 link

Step 3. Select 'New Registration'

Step 4. Complete the application form with accurate personal and academic information

Step 5. Upload the required documents, including a recent, passport-sized photograph and signature

Step 6. Pay the application fee

Step 7. Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

The question paper for CUET (PG) 2025 will be bilingual, in English and Hindi, except for languages, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System).

The CUET (PG) 2025 offers a total of 157 subjects.

The Ministry of Education and UGC have been conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to all postgraduate programmes at central universities and other participating universities, institutions, organisations, and autonomous colleges since 2022.

The exam provides students with a single-window opportunity to seek admission to any central university (CU) or other participating organisation, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities, across the country.