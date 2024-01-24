CUET Postgraduate 2024 Registration Ends Today, Check Exam Structure, Marking Pattern

CUET PG 2024: Exam city information slips for CUET PG 2024 will be issued on March 4.

The online registration and application window for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 is set to close today. Those who have not yet applied for the examination can visit the official website to submit their forms.

For admission to postgraduate programmes offered by central universities and other participating institutions, candidates must pass the national entrance exam, CUET-PG.

Candidates can pay the application fee until 11.50pm on January 25, as per the examination notification. The application form correction window is scheduled from January 27 to January 29 (up to 11.50pm).



CUET PG 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Select the 'Register now' tab on the homepage

Enroll and complete the application form

Submit the required documents and make the application fee payment

Save a copy of the application form by downloading and printing it for your records

Exam city information slips for CUET PG 2024 will be issued on March 4, and admit cards for the examination are expected to be issued on March 7. The examination is scheduled to take place from March 11 to 28, and the answer keys are set to be released on April 4, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

CUET PG 2024: Exam Structure, Marking Pattern

The examination will be a computer-based test (CBT), lasting for 105 minutes across three shifts.

CUET PG 2024: Exam Structure

Candidates are allowed to select up to four question paper codes.

No general test will accompany each paper.

Candidates can opt for a general paper as a subject, with the comprehension section in English or Hindi, chosen during registration.

The question paper will comprise 75 questions.

Each correct answer earns four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

Language papers will be in the relevant language, except for Linguistics, which will be in English.

MTech/Higher Sciences papers will be exclusively in English.

Acharya Papers will be in Sanskrit, except for Hindu Studies, the Indian Knowledge System, and Baudha Darshan.

Humanities, Sciences, and Common papers will be bilingual, and presented in both English and Hindi.

CUET PG 2024: Marking Scheme