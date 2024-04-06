CUET PG 2024: Provisional Answer Key Out, Objection Deadline April 7

CUET PG 2024: Candidates can raise objections to provisional answer key until April 7 by 11.50pm.

The provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 have been released. Those who took the examination can check the answer keys by visiting the official website — pgcuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key until April 7 by 11.50pm.

This year, the exams were held from March 11 to March 28 in online mode nationwide and in 24 cities outside the country. Exams were conducted in three shifts each day - the first from 9am to 10.45am, the second shift from 12.45pm to 2.30pm, and the third from 4.30pm to 6.15pm.

CUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Select the link for CUET PG 2024 provisional answer key

Choose the appropriate answer key for the specified subject

The answer key will open in a PDF file

Proceed to download and save it for future use

Candidates are given the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys by submitting an online payment of Rs 200 per challenged question, which is non-refundable and serves as processing charges. Following this, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will review the challenges and subsequently publish a final version of the answer key.

This year, the registration count for CUET PG 2024 stands at 4.6 lakh students, marking a slight increase compared to last year's figure of 4.5 lakh registrations. According to data provided by the NTA, there are more female registrations than male registrations, consistent with the trend observed in the previous year.

The final answer key for all subjects is likely to be released in the second week of April.