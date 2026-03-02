CTET Feb 2026 Exam: Answer Key Expected Today, Check Download Link

CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 answer key is expected to be released soon on the official CBSE website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to calculate their probable scores using the answer key and can also challenge any discrepancies by submitting objections to the board.

CTET Feb 2026 Release Date

The CTET February 2026 exam was conducted on February 7 and 8 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. In previous cycles, the answer key was issued within 15 days of the examination. Based on this trend, the provisional answer key is likely to be released shortly, possibly today, March 2, 2026.

How To Download CTET Answer Key?

Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in.

Click on the link titled "Login: CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key" on the homepage.

Enter your registration ID and password.

The answer key along with your response sheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "CTET Feb 2026 Exam Answer Key Download Link"

CTET 2026: Raise Objections Against Answer Key

Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The board will review all challenges and release a final answer key accordingly. The CTET result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Meanwhile, CTET Paper 2 was cancelled at two examination centres in Bihar due to unavoidable circumstances. The affected centres include St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar in Vaishali (Hajipur), and Lakshya International Academy.

The board has announced that candidates who appeared at these centres will be re-examined within 15 days. Details regarding the revised exam date and schedule will be communicated separately to the candidates.