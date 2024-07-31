CBSE CTET July 2024 Results: CBSE Announces Results For Central Teacher Eligibility Test

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of the CBSE. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the results. Along with the results, CBSE has also released the final answer key of the exam.



CBSE had earlier released the provisional answer key for the exam. In the answer key notification, CBSE stated that if a challenge is approved by the board, which means that a mistake in the provisional answer key is discovered by subject experts, a policy decision will be made and the cost would be returned.



Following the release of the CTET July 2024 result, each candidate will receive their marksheet and eligibility certificate via their DigiLocker accounts. To ensure security, the mark sheets and certificates will feature an encrypted QR code that can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker app.



In order to qualify for the exam, candidates are required to score 60 per cent or more as per NCTE guidelines.



The exam was held on July 7 across 136 cities nationwide in two shifts.



The CTET 2024 had two papers: Paper 1 for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for those intending to teach Classes 6 to 8. The examination comprised 150 multiple-choice questions, with each correct answer awarding one mark. There was no negative marking.



The CTET 2024 qualification certificates will be valid for life for all categories. There is no cap on the number of attempts a person can make to obtain the CTET certification. Qualified candidates may retake the test to improve their scores.