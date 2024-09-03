CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details



The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to release the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- National Eligibility Test (CSIR- NET) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website by using their login credentials. Applicants will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The exam was conducted on July 25, 26, and 27, with a total of 2,25,335 candidates in 187 cities at 348 centres nationwide.

The provisional answer key and question paper, along with recorded responses, were released on August 8. Candidates were given time from August 9-11 to raise their challenges by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Challenges raised by the candidates were verified by a panel of subject experts. In cases where a challenge was found to be valid, the answer key was revised and applied to the responses of all candidates accordingly. The final results were then prepared and declared based on the revised answer key.

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to secure at least 33 per cent in the CSIR UGC NET exam held in July 2024, while candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories need to achieve at least 25 per cent.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result: Steps To check

Step 1: Visit the CSIR's official webpage at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the link titled "CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results and Final Answer Keys."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where specific details need to be entered.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Results along with final answer keys will be displayed.

Step 6: Check the answer key and download it for future reference.



CSIR NET is conducted to assess candidates' eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or enrollment in a PhD program at an Indian university or college.