After CSIR-UGC Postponement, Agency Can Delay CUET UG Results

The ongoing disruption in the education sector that have emerged after paper leak and exam cancellation may further result in delayed admission process in the new academic year.

The NEET fiasco has already disrupted the admissions in medical colleges. The counselling for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and other courses will start on July 6. The UGC NET exam has been cancelled and fresh dates for new exam will be announced later. The exam for the CSIR UGC NET has been postponed due to 'unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues'.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), that was the exam conducting body for the NEET UG, UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET has also been entrusted to conduct the CUET UG for admission to undergraduate courses across the country.

The agency was set to release the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 on June 30. However, as per reports the results for the entrance test will not be announced on the scheduled date. NTA has not yet released the provisional answer key for the CUET UG exam.

The delay in the announcement of the CUET UG results will further defer the admission process for undergraduate courses in the new academic year as the scores of the CUET UG are used for admission in universities.

A similar delay in admissions was caused in 2022 due to delay in result declaration because of technical issues. The results in 2022 was announced in September. In 2023 also, the CUET UG results were declared late in mid-July to accommodate candidates from Manipur that was witnessing conflict.

The CUET (UG) – 2024 was conducted by the NTA in hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper) on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, and 24 May 2024 at various examination centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. The exam has been held for about 13.48 lakh candidates.



