CSIR NET December 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Check Details

CSIR NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card by visiting the official website, csirnet.ntaonline.in, once it is released. They are required to enter their application number and password to access the admit card.

CSIR NET December 2024: Schedule

Mathematical Sciences - February 28, 2025

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences - February 28, 2025

Chemical Sciences - February 28, 2025

Life Sciences - March 1, 2025

Physical Sciences - March 2, 2025

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Visit the NTA CSIR UGC NET official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Examination Admit Card

Enter your login details

Check the admit card and save it

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Exam Papers

The exam comprises five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Details such as course codes, eligibility criteria, question paper format, fees, etc., can be found in the information bulletin on the exam website.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2025 assesses eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, assistant professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes exclusively in Indian universities and colleges.

CSIR covers a wide spectrum of science and technology - from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology. It provides significant technological intervention in many areas concerning societal efforts, which include environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, farm and non-farm sectors.