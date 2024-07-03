CSEET: Company Secretary Second Mock Test To Be Held On July 4

The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) will conduct a second mock test for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on July 4, 2024. ICSI has already conducted one mock test for CSEET on July 3, 2024. The test is held to familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process.

The mock test is being held for the second time as some of the candidates were not able to appear in the test held on the first day due to various reasons.

The entrance exam is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, 2024 through Remote Proctored mode.

The user ID and password for the mock test will be communicated by E Mail / SMS to the candidates separately.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test/CSEET.

Process of downloading SEB is given at

https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/student/CSEETJuly24SecureBrowserDownloadProcess26062024.pdf

CSEET is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course. The exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes.

Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The institute also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET.

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.

UGC recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.



