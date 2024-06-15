CSEET 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test To Close Today

Registrations will close for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2024 session today. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the CSEET July exam can visit the official website of the ICSI to register for the exam by today. Candidates will be required to submit application fees of Rs 2,000 for completing the registration process.

The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course and is scheduled for July 6, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Remote Proctored Mode for a duration of 120 minutes.

The institute will also share a link of CSEET virtual teaching classes to the candidates once they register for the entrance exam. Students will be required to score an aggregate of 50 per cent and a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper to qualify the exam.



Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The institute also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET. The exam will be conducted in Remote Proctored Mode.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.



Eligibility criteria

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.

