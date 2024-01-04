CSEET 2024: Company Secretary Second Mock Test To Be Held Today, Check Details

Company Secretary Second Mock Test

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the second mock test for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today. The test will be held again as many students were not able to appear in the exam held yesterday.

In an official notification released on the website of the Company Secretary, the ICSI said, "The Institute has already conducted one Mock Tests on January 3, 2024 for the eligible candidates to appear in the CSEET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. It has been observed that some of the candidates were not able to appear in the Mock Test held on the aforesaid date due to various reasons. The Institute shall arrange one more Mock Test for such candidates (absentees only) on January 4, 2024."

"The batch timings, User Id and Password for the Mock Test to be conducted on January 4, 2024 shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in Mock Test/CSEET, " the notification added.

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, January 6, 2024 through Remote Proctored mode. The institute holds mock test for the students to familiarise them with the remote proctoring process.

The mock test is being conducted for a period of two hours. Candidates can log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time.

The institute notes that appearance in the mock test is required in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates.

Process of downloading SEB is given at https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/ICSISeb01012024.pdf