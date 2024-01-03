CSEET 2024: Mock Test For Company Secretary Exam To Be Held Today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the mock test for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today. The mock test will be held for a duration of two hours.

In an official notification released on the website of the Company Secretary, the institute said, "Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, 6th January 2024 through Remote Proctored mode. To familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hour's durations on 3rd January 2024. Appearance in the mock test is required in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the candidates."

Candidates can log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. The User Id and Password for the mock test to be conducted on January 3, 2024 will be communicated by EMail/ SMS to the candidates separately.

In order to appear in the mock test, the candidates are required to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop.

Process of downloading SEB is given at the following link https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/ICSISeb01012024.pdf

SEBLite will not be uninstalled till CSEET is completed/submitted successfully.

The duration of the CSEET will be for two hours. The exam will be conducted in computer-based CSEET in MCQ pattern. The paper will have three sections namely- Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. Each of these sections will have 35 questions of 50 marks each.