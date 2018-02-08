CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow CSBC Bihar Police constable PET admit card will be available on the official website from tomorrow.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card: Know How To Download

New Delhi: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar will release PET admit card for Constable recruitment, tomorrow (9 February 2018). CSBC has given an update on its official website, in this regard. Candidates can start downloading their admit card at the official website from 10.00 am onwards tomorrow. CSBC will conduct the Physical Evaluation Test (PET) from 19 February 2018. PET will be held at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, 800002. This recruitment process is being done to fill 9900 vacancies announced by CSBC in July 29, 2017. The written exam was held on October 15 and October 22 last year.



According to the Selection Board, if any of the candidates are unable to download their admit cards from the official website, they may visit the office of CSBC on February 16 and February 17 to get the duplicate admit cards for PET. The Board will not send the admit card through posts to any candidate.



In CSBC police constable recruitment, the candidates selected for PET will have to attend three physical activities - namely Running, Shot Put and Long Jump. Final merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in all these events.



Click here for more Job News



