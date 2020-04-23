COVID-19 Lockdown: Jamia Millia Starts Online Yoga, Mindfulness Training

COVID-19 lockdown: JMI starts online yoga, mindfulness training

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started online sessions on home based physical activities, yoga and mindfulness training by a qualified professional to residents of its hostels.

The university have started the training sessions for residents of MMA Jauhar Hall (Boys Hostel) and will gradually extend it for residents of other hostels too, a statement from the varsity said.

First session was held this Tuesday using Google Meet platform.

Timings for sessions are between 5.00pm to 5.30 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Acting upon the suggestions given by the JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar, Provost of the MMAJ Hall Prof. Mohammad Shahid Khan and wardens of hostels took the initiative to organise it.

Dr. Arif Mohammed of Department of Teacher's Training and Non Formal Education, Faculty of Education, JMI is taking these sessions. He is a physical training expert and has very kindly agreed to train students.

