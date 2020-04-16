Jamia Millia Professor Gets Shastri Indo-Canadian Research Grant

Prof Zubair Meenai is the Director of Centre for Early Childhood Development and Research, JMI.

Prof Zubair Meenai of the Department of Social Work, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been awarded the Shastri Indo Canadian Collaborative Institutional Research Grant, 2019-20.

He shall collaborate with Prof Christine Walsh of the University of Calgary, Canada, to conduct research on "Care Reforms in India: Operationalising the 'Best Interest of the Child' in the Child Protection Decision Making System", according to a statement from the Delhi-based central university.

A team of researchers from India and Canada shall be focusing on the research during the two year grant, the statement said.

Prof Zubair Meenai's team includes Prof. Sheema Aleem and a research scholar whereas the Canadian team headed by Prof. Christine Walsh includes Prof. Dorothy Badres and Angelique C. Jenney of the University of Calgary, Canada.

Prof Meenai is also the Director of Centre for Early Childhood Development and Research of the university.

