No School Bags For Pre-Primary Students, No Homework Up To Class 2: Jammu And Kashmir Administration

The Jammu and Kashmir School Education department on Thursday directed the heads of institutions to ensure that pre-primary students do not carry bags and text books to schools.

The Jammu and Kashmir School Education department on Thursday directed the heads of institutions to ensure that pre-primary students do not carry bags and text books to schools. According to a notification issued by the principal secretary of School Education department, Asgar Hassan Samoon, the schools have also been directed not to assign any homework to the students up to Class 2. 

Under the new rules, the heads of the schools have to ensure that students of pre-primary are not asked to carry any bag, except a light carrier for lunch box, it said. 

There is no school bag for pre-primary students and weight of the school bag for class 1 and 2 should not exceed 1.5 kg, the notification said. 

It said the permissible weight of school bags has been fixed at 3 kg for Class 3 to 5, 4 kg for Class 6 and 7, 5 kg for Class 8 and 9 and 5.5 kg for Class 10. 

No formal books are prescribed at pre-primary (Nursery, LKG, UKG) levels. 

However, students of these classes may be provided maximum of two notebooks and workbooks which are to be kept in the school itself, the notification said. 

In case of violation of the order, the administration may cancel affiliation of the schools, the notification said.

