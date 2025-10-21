Women Offer Namaz At Pune Fort, BJP MP 'Purifies' Area With Cow Urine

A huge political row has erupted in Pune after a group of Hindu organisations led by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni held a "purification ceremony" at the historic Shaniwar Wada after a viral video showed Muslim women offering Nazam at the fort.

A clip showed the the leaders conducting a 'purfication' by cleaning the spot where the women offered Nazam with 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and performing Shiv Vandana.

According to Kulkarni, the incident at the iconic Pune fort which is a symbol of the Maratha empire was a "matter of concern and outrage for every Punekar".

"This is unfortunate. Shaniwar Wada is not the place to offer namaz. We urge the administration to take strict action against those involved. We performed Shiv Vandana at Shaniwarwada and purified the place. We tried to hoist a saffron flag but the officials stopped us. These people offer namaz at any place and then add it to the Waqf property. The Hindu community is vigilant," she said.

शनिवार वाड्यात नमाज पठण चालणार नाही, हिंदू समाज आता जागृत झाला आहे ! 🚩🚩



🚩चलो शनिवार वाडा! 🚩



रविवार, 19 ऑक्टोबर 2025

📍 शनिवार वाडा, कसबा पोलीस चौकीसमोर

🕓 सायंकाळी 4 वाजता

---

🔥 पुण्याचे वैभव – शनिवार वाडा

ऐतिहासिक वारसा स्थळ की गैर हिंदू प्रार्थना स्थळ?

सारसबाग येथे… pic.twitter.com/EObcXMZ6Rt — Dr. Medha Kulkarni (@Medha_kulkarni) October 19, 2025

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane also condemned the act of offering Namaz at the fort, saying, "Shaniwarwada has a history. It is a symbol of bravery. Shaniwarwada is close to the Hindu community. If Hindus recite Hanuman Chalisa in Haji Ali, won't the sentiments of Muslims be hurt? Go to the mosque and offer namaz. If Hanuman Chalisa and Aarti are performed in Haji Ali, then these people should not be offended."

The BJP MP's action drew sharp criticism from the Opposition leaders, with Ajit Pawar's NCP spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombre urging the police to file a case against her for trying to "incite communal tension". "She is raising the issue of Hindu versus Muslim, while both communities live together in harmony in Pune," Thombre said.

AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan, accused BJP of "destroying the secularism and pluralism" of India.

"They are only spreading hatred. If 3-4 Muslim women offered namaz at one location on jummah, then what trouble did it cause? We never objected when Hindus do garba in trains or at airports. ASI-protected monuments are for everyone. A 3-minute namaz troubled you so much. But Article 25 of the Constitution provides Right to Freedom of Religion. So, how much hatred will you spread? You should purify your mind, the mind that harbours hatred," he said.

What the police said

A case has been filed against the group of unidentified women who offered Nazam at the fort based on a complaint filed by a Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer.

The police have also increased security at the fort.

"Religious prayers were offered inside the ASI-protected monument in Shaniwar Wada. Whatever complaint is filed, we will take further action based on the complaint of the ASI officials and employees, as per their complaint. This is an ASI-protected monument. We will act as per the ASI's requirements. We will definitely provide security, there will be no lapse in security. We have not allowed anyone inside any of the ASI's railings or compounds. We will always maintain this stance. We will take action based on the complaint filed by the ASI," the police said.