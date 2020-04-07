COVID-19: IGNOU To Facilitate Assignment Submission By Learners Through Email

COVID-19 lockdown: IGNOU to facilitate assignment submission by learners through email

In view of lockdown to combat COVID-19, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday said it will facilitate assignment submission by learners through email.

"In view of complete lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the University has decided to facilitate assignment submission by learners through email. Learners can submit scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email to the respective RC (Regional Centre) email," an IGNOU release said.

The regional centres will accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through a dedicated email i-d and take care of the evaluation process.

India is under 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

