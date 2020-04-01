Delhi University, Mumbai University To Stay Shut Till Lockdown

Delhi University and Mumbai University will remain close until the lockdown is over

Delhi University has extended its closure and will remain shut till April 14, 2020. The decision has been taken in view of the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi which started from March 25.

The online teaching process will continue as directed earlier with Departments expected to strengthen the process further. The University website has details of online platforms and services for teaching and various learning resources. The website also has details to establish VPN connection for students and teachers to access the Library resources from home.

The University's Task Force is facilitating the e-learning for students of the University.

Delhi University has integrated digital learning resources and Google services like Google Classroom and Google Hangout with the University's domain. These resources are all free for education.

However, Delhi University professors reported slow internet speed and connectivity as major issues in conducting online classes for the students.

Mumbai University too has extended its closure period to April 14, 2020. The extension is due to the country-wise lockdown. In the time that the University is closed, it has instructed all teaching faculty to continue teaching work with the use of online resources at their disposal. All University staff will work from home but will have to present themselves in case of any urgent work.

Earlier in the day, Anna University in Chennai made a similar announcement. The extension of closure of Universities was only inevitable given that the national lockdown will end after April 14, 2020.

